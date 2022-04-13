Grab that extra layer... cool temps are sticking around for another day

Happy Wednesday Central Coast! We have some significant winds sticking around today as we head into the next few days.

Good morning Central Coast and happy Wednesday! It is still a bit windy and cool to start off the morning but we will continue to see warming each day this week. Friday night may end with a few stray light showers. Tune in to KSBY6 from 5-7am for all the latest. pic.twitter.com/L58Oed752F — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) April 13, 2022

As far as temperatures are concerned cool conditions are sticking around once again today as we continue to face strong northerly winds. The good news is we will see some warming later this week.

Cool temperatures are sticking around once again today as we continue to face strong northerly winds. The good news is we will see some warming later this week. pic.twitter.com/zVpSjiIpM8 — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) April 13, 2022

Have a great day Central Coast!