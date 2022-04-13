Watch
Weather

Actions

Grab that extra layer... cool temps are sticking around for another day

A few clouds pushed into the SLO County interiors over the past few days
Jeremiah JJ submitted this photo to www.facebook.com/tvdavehovde
A few clouds pushed into the SLO County interiors over the past few days
Posted at 6:04 AM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 09:04:04-04

Happy Wednesday Central Coast! We have some significant winds sticking around today as we head into the next few days.

As far as temperatures are concerned cool conditions are sticking around once again today as we continue to face strong northerly winds. The good news is we will see some warming later this week.

Have a great day Central Coast!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png