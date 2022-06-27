Grab that water bottle, extreme heat peaks in the interior valleys Monday

Good Morning Central Coast! To kick off this week hot temperatures are sticking around in the interior valleys and are going to be there for a few more days at least.

Thankfully there is a break in these conditions coming up by the end of the week so that is at least something to be thankful for.

The high pressure system that is sticking around over the south east is allowing for more offshore flow, and sunshine all while keeping the marine layer confined to the beaches and some coastal valleys. This is the perfect recipe for those hot conditions inland and mild (even sometimes chilly) spots by the coasts.

Most beaches and coastal communities have quite a bit of fog this morning limiting some visibility but mainly paving the way for the cooler temperatures for the afternoon.

Elsewhere in the interior valleys it is going to be hot! Triple digit highs up to 107 are possible this afternoon in the interior valleys. By the coasts highs in the mid 60s are likely with 70s in the coastal valleys.

This same pattern of temperatures more similar to August than June for Tuesday and Wednesday .

By thursday a cold front will push through and make temperatures fall dramatically. Highs int he 80s are likely by Thursday in the interior valleys.

Have a great day Central Coast!