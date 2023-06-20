Gusts and mild temps continue through the week

Good morning, Central Coast!

It was quite the windy afternoon Monday as onshore winds surged into the region, today will be a "rinse and repeat" of those conditions with a couple of degrees added to interior valley temps.

One major change this morning is that the marine layer is much less widespread, some dense fog is possible this morning in the Santa Ynez Valley through to Lompoc/VSFB. This will clear out quickly as the sun rises.

Interiors continue to stay on the warmer side, with temps in Paso Robles staying the 80s. Conditions will be quite cool along the coastal valleys, as temps will range in the upper 60s and low 70s.

As many of us are returning back to work after the 3-day holiday weekend, the remainder of the week will continue to stay nice and sunny throughout some regions along the Central Coast. Temps are expected to take a slight decrease in the forecast on Thursday.

Have a great day!