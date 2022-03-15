Gusts bring calm weather ahead of a tricky weekend forecast

Good Tuesday Morning Central Coast!

Some gusty conditions today will be the main story along the south coast but for the majority of the region wonderful conditions will persist.

Temperatures through most of the Central Coast today will be a few degrees above normal, some of the coasts will be a bit cooler alongside lots of wind gusts. pic.twitter.com/H8GIcOvN0d — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) March 15, 2022

Some cloud cover will stick around for today but will clear out for sunny and mild days all the way to the end of the week. This weekend we will see a cooldown and a tricky system that could bring some rain!

Here is a look into your micro climate forecast.

We have a series of fronts that will pass through our region first bringing some strong gusts. Gusts will be worst along the south coast.

The rest of the week will be mild and sunny but this weekend brings a tricky forecast. Some rain is possible, I wouldn't hold my breath for that thought, the main chance will be cooler and windy conditions.

Have a great Tuesday Central Coast!