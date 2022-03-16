Watch
Weather

Actions

Gusts continue ahead of a weather rollercoaster lasting into next week

Clouds in Templeton
This photo was submitted to www.facebook.com/tvdavehovde by Debra A Finley
Clouds in Templeton
Posted at 5:59 AM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 09:29:35-04

Happy Wednesday Central Coast!
As we head into the second half of the week our pesky wind gusts will continue, especially along the south coast.
After a brief break in the advisory the National Weather Service reissued a Wind Advisory for portions of Santa Barbara County Wednesday morning. That will last through 9:00 AM, but I would not be surprised if they extend that time into the afternoon with how the gusts are still looking.
Sustained North winds 15-25mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected. As usual this will be worst in passes canyons and peaks. North/South valleys will be most impacted.

Alongside those gusty winds we will see mild conditions with cool conditions on our western beaches, much warmer on the southcoast!

The next 7 days bring in a big change. This weekend will bring a big cold front cooling our temps down and eventually gusts move in as well.

Temperature wise we will see drastic changes alongside this cold front.

Have a great day Central Coast!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png