Gusts continue ahead of a weather rollercoaster lasting into next week

Happy Wednesday Central Coast!

As we head into the second half of the week our pesky wind gusts will continue, especially along the south coast.

After a brief break in the advisory the National Weather Service reissued a Wind Advisory for portions of Santa Barbara County Wednesday morning. That will last through 9:00 AM, but I would not be surprised if they extend that time into the afternoon with how the gusts are still looking.

Sustained North winds 15-25mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected. As usual this will be worst in passes canyons and peaks. North/South valleys will be most impacted.

Alongside those gusty winds we will see mild conditions with cool conditions on our western beaches, much warmer on the southcoast!

Temperatures Wednesday will be very widespread, temperatures in the low 60s on our western beaches but nearing 80 degrees as you near Santa Barbara on the Southcoast. pic.twitter.com/mLwCNkjAHV — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) March 16, 2022

The next 7 days bring in a big change. This weekend will bring a big cold front cooling our temps down and eventually gusts move in as well.

Temperature wise we will see drastic changes alongside this cold front.

We have the chance for some dense fog today, it will clear out quickly alongside strong northerly winds. Mild conditions will finish out the week before a large cold front will plunge south and bring cooler weather, gusts and the slightest chance for rain. Sun returns next week. pic.twitter.com/71ylVD8CWQ — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) March 16, 2022

Have a great day Central Coast!