Gusts pick up Thanksgiving in addition to warm afternoon temperatures

Good Morning Central Coast! It is nearly Thanksgiving and our forecast is surely something to be thankful for, abundant sunshine and warm temperatures will continue. Some gusts are getting thrown in the mix today but that will be the only large impact.

Some more mid and high level clouds are in the region this morning and will continue to filter in through the daytime hours today. That being said they will not be too much of a story. There is some marine layer returning this morning, impacts will be minimal if there are any as areas of dense fog are expected to stay offshore.

Morning temps are cold once again, lows are dipping into the 20s in some interior valleys, more mild at the coasts. Temperatures will rise quickly into the afternoon hours. Highs in the interiors will approach 70, mid 70s in the interior valleys and coasts will stay in the upper 60s.

By the afternoon winds from the Northeast will kick off and increase into Thanksgiving day before backing off Friday. These winds will be below advisory levels for the Central Coast, yet another Santa Ana event is headed to the South where advisories will be in place through the holiday. This also poses a fire threat with low humidity and strong gusts for Southern California. Luckily the threat is not focused on the Central Coast.

Temperatures for Thanksgiving will be the warmest of the week for many areas, sitting in the 70's to possibly the low 80's in SB county.

As for next week there is an unsettled weather patter approaching as a low pressure system aims to track across the state. Models are showing the chance for some rain by Monday but the system is still to far out to get a good idea of how much and the exact timing. As of right now Monday into Tuesday will see a cold front pass through but rain accumulations look minimal to non existant. We will continue to update the forecast as it gets closer.

Have a great day Central Coast!