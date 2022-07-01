Gusty afternoons and foggy nights make for a cool holiday weekend

Good Morning Central Coast! We finally made it to Friday, here is what we can expect for the forecast.

To start out there is some significant marine influence across the coastal regions but unlike the past few mornings visibility will not be as limited. This is because there is a large area of slightly drier/clearer air pushing into our marine layer and disrupting the cycle this morning. Despite the slight clearing the marine influence will continue to keep the area significantly cooler than at the start of this week.

Temperatures for today will be mild thanks to the continued onshore flow and marine influence. Highs in the interior valleys could climb to near 90 while coastal valleys will be in the high 70s. Along the beaches it will not be quite as chilly as yesterday, temps in the low 60s.

One continued concern is the fire in the Huasna Valley to the east of Arroyo Grande. While as of 4:30am the blaze was 75% contained winds will remain a concern. Some gusty onshore winds will kick in by mid day and last through much of the evening. In the area of interest gusts will top off near 20 mph from the NW.

By this evening those gusts will calm down once again as more dense fog moves in and cools us down once again. Over the next few days we will continue to see a small low pressure form over the pacific NW, this will continue the onshore winds here on the central coast with a bit of added marine layer.

That layer will deepen a bit each day with more stratus and fog pushing slightly further inland each night. The south coast will see some sun downer winds limiting the fog formation.

For the holiday weekend and the 4th of July temperatures will remain mild, if not on the cooler side. Abundant afternoon sunshine will continue with some winds. As far as fog goes it will likely not form until later in the overnight hours on Monday night. In other words it looks good for Fireworks!

Have a great day and a fantastic weekend!