Gusty and chilly conditions stick around to kick off the week

Good Morning Central Coast! Grab that coffee and hold onto your hats today as it is going to be a windy and chilly start to the week. More gusts are expected through the day getting substantially faster as we head into the evening.

The consistent offshore gusts we have faced recently are also pushing substantially cooler air into the region highs today wil struggle to even reach the 60s in much of our communities asside from the interior valleys that will be slightly warmer.

Have a great day Central Coast!