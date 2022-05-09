Watch
Weather

Actions

Gusty and chilly conditions stick around to kick off the week

North coast cold beach
Michele Sherman posted this to www.facebook.com/TVDaveHovde #BeOnKSBY
North coast cold beach
Posted at 4:29 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 07:29:35-04

Good Morning Central Coast! Grab that coffee and hold onto your hats today as it is going to be a windy and chilly start to the week. More gusts are expected through the day getting substantially faster as we head into the evening.

The consistent offshore gusts we have faced recently are also pushing substantially cooler air into the region highs today wil struggle to even reach the 60s in much of our communities asside from the interior valleys that will be slightly warmer.
Have a great day Central Coast!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png