Gusty NW winds will spread south into parts of Santa Barbara County

It’s another windy day on the Central Coast as strong onshore flow and a deep marine layer will keep temperatures below normal on Saturday. However, very hot weather will return to the area next week.

Low clouds are clearing out a little faster along the Central Coast with a stiff northwest breeze, but temperatures are chilly with highs only in the low to mid-60s across the coast and valleys.

The gusty northwest winds along the Central Coast will spread south into parts of southern Santa Barbara County Saturday afternoon and evening, with gusts possibly reaching up to 50 mph. Gusty winds may even spread into the city of Santa Barbara.

High pressure will build in from the west Saturday night through the middle of next week, bringing warmer temperatures back to the area.

Most areas should see 5-10 degrees of warming Sunday and either minimal or no marine layer stratus.

The shift to light offshore flow, along with a warm air mass, will bring much warmer temperatures Monday and Tuesday.

By Monday, most areas away from the immediate coast will be in the 80s to the lower 90s.

Tuesday will be 5 to 10 degrees warmer with warmer valleys in the mid to upper 90s.

Have a great weekend, Central Coast!

-Eddie

Advisories:

A Wind Advisory is in effect for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until 9 p.m., Saturday, May 17, 2025.

A Gale Warning has been issued for the outer waters of the Central coast until 3 a.m., Monday, May 19, 2025.