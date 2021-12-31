Gusty winds along the south coast prompt wind advisory

A wind advisory is in effect until 3am Saturday for the Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara County Mountains. Gusty north winds are expected in south Santa Barbara County and the I-5 corridor. North winds expected to be 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Those winds will be strongest in the foothills and mountains and along the coast west of Goleta.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down which could result in power outages. Use extra caution when driving and secure outdoor objects.

Dry weather is expected the next several days and possibly through the middle of January. Breezy north to northeast winds expected this weekend under clear skies. High temperatures will warm slightly but remain several degrees below normal.

There will be some lingering clouds and fog from SLO County through Cuyama. Expect those areas to remain mostly cloudy through tonight before clearing Saturday.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will be mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County it will be sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County it will be mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County it will be sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.