Gusty winds and high surf prompt weather advisories on the Central Coast

A wind advisory is in effect from 6pm this evening until 6pm Wednesday for the Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down which may result in power outages. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

A high surf advisory remains in effect until 6am Wednesday for Santa Barbara County Central Coast and San Luis Obispo County Central Coast. Large breaking waves of 12 to 16 feet with dangerous rip currents are expected.

There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. High surf combined with high tides may result in minor coastal flooding to beach areas and walkways from 8 AM to noon Tuesday. Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks.

Dry weather is expected through Thursday with warming temperatures and gusty northerly winds through Thursday morning.

Increasing clouds and cooler temperatures are expected on Friday with a slight chance of light rain for San Luis Obispo County. Dry and cooler conditions are expected Saturday, followed by dry and slightly warmer weather Sunday into early next week, with gusty north to northeast winds expected at times.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will be mostly clear. Lows expected to range from the upper 30s to 40s. North winds around 15 mph.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County it will be partly cloudy in the morning then sunny later in the day. Highs expected to be in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County it will be clear with lows in the 40s to around 50 degrees. Below passes and canyons, areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph and local gusts to 50 mph. Winds are expected to be strongest west of Goleta.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County it will be Sunny with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Below passes and canyons, areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.