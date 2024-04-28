Gusty winds are expected to stick around the Central Coast through Tuesday

Hello, Central Coast! The weekend is slowly coming to an end but as we transition into the upcoming workweek, mostly sunny skies, windy conditions, and warm temps are in the forecast.

Here are the latest weather headlines:

Mostly clear skies and warm temps are expected across the Central Coast this week. Some coastal low clouds and fog may appear at times during the night and morning hours early in the week and again late in the week. Lastly, gusty west-to-north winds will prevail over the mountainous areas through at least Tuesday.

Extended forecast:

The Central Coast experienced mostly sunny skies early Sunday afternoon with little change expected through the rest of the day.

Gusty west-to-north winds to advisory levels winds will affect portions of southwest Santa Barbara County’s mountains, coast, and Ventura County’s mountains.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for these areas, where winds could gust to 45 to 50 mph. Breezy to gusty west-to-northwest winds will also affect much of the coast and adjacent valleys through this afternoon—however, the strongest winds on the Central Coast could sometimes approach advisory levels.

The Wind Advisory in Santa Barbara County is in effect until 3 p.m. on Monday.

On Sunday afternoon, there will be some upper-level ridging that will help temps warm up a few more degrees over yesterday and be near normal to a few degrees above normal for many areas away from the immediate coast. Highs for the inland coast to the valleys and lower mountains should reach the 70s to around 80.

Flat upper-level ridging will remain over the area tonight and through Tuesday. It will then be followed by a very weak upper-level trough that should move into California by Wednesday.

Marine layer low clouds and fog are expected to develop over the coastal waters Sunday evening. It will then move into the Los Angeles coast and portions of the Central Coast Sunday night into Monday morning.

Low clouds are expected to form in the Salinas River Valley in San Luis Obispo County later tonight into Monday morning as well.

Here’s your 7-day Microclimate Forecast! Temps are expected to be near normal to a few degrees above normal through Wednesday. Tuesday should be the warmest day overall. Highs for the inland, beaches, coastal valleys, and lower mountains should reach the 70s to lower 80s each day.

Have a wonderful Sunday, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines. Have a great day!