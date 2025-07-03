Gusty winds are surrounding the Madre Fire, Mostly sunny on Fourth of July

Fire forecast:

Gusty winds will surround the Madre Fire and other interior communities Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts are expected to settle down as the night progresses.

However, there is a lot of smoke affecting the air quality in most communities throughout San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District and Public Health Department, the Cuyama, California Valley, and Carrizo Plains areas are seeing the biggest impact.

However, officials warn that changing winds could cause the smoke to reach other parts of the county, and they expect skies to remain hazy throughout the weekend with higher-than-normal ozone levels and fine particulate concentrations. There could also be ash.

The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and Health Department also issued an Air Quality Watch due to the Madre Fire, warning that local air quality conditions can change quickly.

Detailed forecast:

Below normal temperatures will continue through the weekend as a weak trough of low pressure moves along the West Coast.

Near-normal weather conditions are expected through this weekend, with continued night-to-morning low clouds and fog for the beaches and coastal valleys.

The marine layer may linger at some beaches well into the afternoon, especially north of Point Conception.

Sundowner winds are expected across the southwestern portion of Santa Barbara County on Thursday night.

Much warmer temperatures are expected by the middle of next week, especially inland.