Gusty winds continue through the weekend, light rain begins overnight into Sunday

I hope you’ve been enjoying your weekend so far! Below-normal temperatures are expected to continue through next week.

Storm systems well to the north are maintaining broad troughing and have sent scattered high clouds into California through the weekend.

However, weaker onshore flow will brought some sunshine Saturday afternoon for much of the area.

The rain this weekend will come in two parts. The first one on Sunday will be mostly north of Point Conception, and the second one on Monday will focus more on Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

The main upper low will remain north of the state, but it's tapping into a warmer belt of moisture.

The highest rain rates will likely top out around a quarter inch per hour Sunday along the northwestern coast of San Luis Obispo County.

As that system moves south of Point Conception and farther away from the upper-low, it will continue to weaken, and with mostly westerly low-level flow and little or no energy aloft, it will struggle to generate much precipitation as it moves into Ventura and LA Counties.

