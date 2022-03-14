Watch
Gusty winds continue to complicate fire conditions on the south coast

Poppies at Montana De Oro
Poppies at Montana De Oro
Posted at 5:58 AM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 09:27:07-04

Happy Monday Morning Central Coast!
As we kick off the week mild and above average temperatures are continuing to stick around through most of this week ahead of a big change this weekend.

Todays biggest weather story is the wind gusts. For almost everyone winds will be no major concern, that being said gusts along the Gaviota coastline are strong. We will be keeping a very close eye on those gusts.

Over the week week we will see some above normal conditions and a cooldown as we head into the weekend.

Have a great week Central Coast!

