Gusty winds continue to complicate fire conditions on the south coast

Happy Monday Morning Central Coast!

As we kick off the week mild and above average temperatures are continuing to stick around through most of this week ahead of a big change this weekend.

Temperatures today will reach above normal for this time of year, eventually reaching into the 70s for most of our population centers. These above normal temperatures wills tick around through the week. pic.twitter.com/4bGDfOB4li — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) March 14, 2022

Todays biggest weather story is the wind gusts. For almost everyone winds will be no major concern, that being said gusts along the Gaviota coastline are strong. We will be keeping a very close eye on those gusts.

Over the week week we will see some above normal conditions and a cooldown as we head into the weekend.

Gusty conditions are continuing today alongside above normal temperatures. We will see a few more clouds Tuesday, clearing out for the rest of the week. This weekend things could change though a rain chance could move in Saturday. pic.twitter.com/M3y73WQD2k — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) March 14, 2022

Have a great week Central Coast!