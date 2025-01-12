Gusty winds developed across the Santa Lucias, dry conditions through next week

Weather headlines:

-Another round of gusty northeast winds arrived on Saturday and will continue through Sunday morning.

-A stronger offshore wind event will likely develop between Monday night and Wednesday in Southern California.

-Cold overnight temperatures are expected in wind-protected areas.

Detailed forecast:

Some gusty winds have developed across the Santa Lucias in San Luis Obispo County and will continue into Sunday morning with some brief gusty winds getting down to the coastal areas around Morro Bay.

As a result, a Wind Advisory has been issued for San Luis Obispo County until 10 a.m. Sunday, January 12th.

The gusty winds will ease around Sunday morning but then return late Sunday night into Monday as additional energy aloft moves through the Great Basin in Southern California.

Increasing cold advection aloft the next few days will result in some very cold overnight temperatures, especially in wind-protected areas.

The coldest areas will be across the interior of San Luis Obispo County where lows will be reaching in the 20s.

High temperatures will also be cooler, mostly 3-6 degrees below normal.

A moderate west-northwest swell will bring high surf of 8 to 10 feet to west-facing beaches along the Central Coast and 4 to 7 feet to Ventura County through Sunday morning. The rip current risk will be high.

A High Surf Advisory has been issued for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties until noon Sunday. January 12th.