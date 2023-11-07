Gusty winds developing across the region will heavily impact the south coast

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Tuesday! Hope you are all having a wonderful day.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what we’re expecting to see for today and the remainder of the work week.

A cooling trend with a mix of clouds and sun is expected across the region on Tuesday with periods of gusty west to northwest winds as a cold front brushes the Central Coast. The winds will turn northerly tonight into Wednesday and bring gusty Sundowner winds across southern Santa Barbara County and gusty northwest to north through the Interstate 5 Corridor. A warming and drying trend will develop between Wednesday and Friday, as an offshore flow pattern develops. Let's dive in!

An upper-level trough of low pressure continues to move over the region today. The tail end of a cold front will brush the area later today. The main story will likely be the winds developing today through Thursday. We are expecting to see a slight warming trend begin on Wednesday as high-pressure moves into the region for the latter half of the week.

Our latest models show that there is a Wind Advisory has been issued for Santa Barbara County through the overnight hours on Wednesday morning at 3 AM. Ventura County is also seeing the same wind advisory in place through Wednesday morning.

Gusty northerly winds will develop across southern Santa Barbara County, through the Interstate 5 Corridor, and down into the Antelope Valley this afternoon and continue through late tonight when the winds will veer from northerly to northeasterly.

This afternoon around 4 pm, wind gusts along Gaviota and Refugio are expected to reach passed 30mph, while Goleta will see wind speeds over 25mph.

At some point, locally gusty Santa Lucia winds could also develop across western San Luis Obispo County between Wednesday night and Thursday.

As you take a quick glance at the 7-Day KSBY Microclimate forecast, we are expecting to see a warming and drying trend developing between Wednesday and Friday, as an offshore flow pattern develops.

A front is expected to move over San Luis Obispo County by Friday and it may bring partly cloudy skies to the northern areas. Offshore flow will continue through Sunday and will eliminate or at least greatly reduce the marine layer stratus threat. The offshore flow will slow down on Friday and this will bring some cooling to the coastal valleys.

Have a terrific Tuesday, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate Forecast for all your latest weather headlines.