Gusty winds, slightly cooler temperatures Monday

It was quite the pleasant day weather wise for the Central Coast Sunday.

Several areas saw temperatures slightly warmer than Saturday afternoon.

Click here for today's highs.

Some cooling is expected Monday, before temperatures warm again Tuesday and Wednesday.

Winds are going to be the biggest concern for the next few days as we see a strengthening in northerly winds.

The strongest period of northerly winds looks to be Monday night, when gusts could be up to 60 mph in some areas.

ksby

We saw gusts over 50 mph in the Gaviota area Sunday afternoon.

These strong winds have prompted a wind advisory to be issued along the Santa Barbara County south coast and Santa Ynez mountain range.

ksby

It's likely this advisory will be extended through Wednesday.

Out on the water, gusty winds will increase to a gale watch with chances of a gale force winds Sunday night through Monday evening.

ksby

Night and morning low clouds are expected, with fog confined to the coastal plain.

ksby

Dense fog with visibility of one nautical mile or less is anticipated out on the water.

Have a great week!

ksby