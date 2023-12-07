Gusty winds will impact most areas of the Central Coast on Thursday

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Thursday! Here’s a quick breakdown of what you can expect to see today and for the remainder of the work week. Widespread significant cooling is expected through Friday. Gusty northerly winds will affect portions of the Central Coast on Thursday and Friday, as they will be strongest in the mountains.

A Wind Advisory is still in effect for Santa Barbara County until 8 a.m. on Thursday. Gusts to 45 mph are expected through and below passes and canyons near Refugio and Gaviota. Winds are expected to increase significantly from the north to northeast Thursday afternoon, with potentially damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph over the Montecito Hills, through the Interstate 5 Corridor, and over the higher Ventura Mountains. Gusty winds will also affect some of the coasts and valleys.

Winds are expected to weaken somewhat later Friday morning into the afternoon but then pick up again Friday into Saturday as the north winds shift to the northeast. However, they will be weaker across SLO and Santa Barbara Counties and the I5 corridor region.

The cooling trend will continue through Thursday, then level off Friday and start to climb Saturday, mainly south and west of the mountains due to the compressional heating effect from the downsloping winds.

High Surf Advisory is set to expire in Santa Barbara County and SLO County during the overnight hours on Friday at 2 am. Large breaking waves will build up to 10 to 14 feet along with rip currents.

Friday will be the coolest day of the work week. We are expecting to see high-pressure build into the region over the weekend, which will bring temps into the low 70s next week.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines.