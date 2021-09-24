Hazy skies close the week with cooler conditions inland into next week

A complex weather pattern over The West, there is a ridge in the northern branch of the jet but several features working underneath it. To the far south, there is an area of low pressure on the AZ/CA border drawing up sub-tropical moisture and producing some instability showers and thunderstorms.

Today quite a bit of the activity was near San Diego and far SoCal but it is trying to work north.

I doubt the activity will get much further than perhaps Ventura county.

Other than that there is also a weak area of low-pressure backing in from Utah.

This feature looks to be strong enough to lower inland temperatures thru the weekend.

Another low-pressure system from the PacNW also shoots a cold front thru the area Tuesday to keep conditions cool into the middle of next week. It does appear some warming after that is in order but currently the modeling is not showing any extremes on either end of the scale.