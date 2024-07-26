Heat advisories and warnings end as temps cool thru the weekend

Today marks the end of the recent heatwave as temperatures cool down to near-normal levels. The change is due to a low-pressure system moving eastward across Northern California, which has pushed the warm high-pressure system south and weakened surface high pressure. This results in high temperatures dropping by 2 to 6 degrees compared to yesterday, with some areas along the Central Coast and inland San Luis Obispo/Santa Barbara Counties seeing drops of up to 10 degrees.

Weekend Weather: Cooler Temperatures and Increased Cloud Cover

This weekend, expect significantly cooler temperatures across the region. The airmass aloft will cool further on Saturday, causing a drop in temperatures by an additional 4 to 8 degrees. By Sunday, temperatures will be 3 to 7 degrees below normal, with upper 60s to low 70s at the beaches and 80s to around 90 in the interior valleys.

Marine Layer and Patchy Fog

Strong onshore flow over the next few days will contribute to the cooling trend and extend the marine layer inland. This will bring an increase in morning low clouds and fog for the coasts and valleys, with patchy fog and drizzle possible, especially tonight into tomorrow morning.

Gusty Winds and Wind Advisory

Locally gusty Sundowner Winds are expected this afternoon and evening along the Santa Barbara southwestern coast. A Wind Advisory is in effect from late this afternoon through early tomorrow morning. Sundowner Winds may return tomorrow afternoon and night but are likely to be below advisory levels.

Next Week: Gradual Warming Trend

Starting Monday, a broad ridge centered over the southern central states is expected to develop, gradually increasing high temperatures by a couple of degrees each day through mid-week. While significant heat impacts are unlikely through at least Wednesday, there is a chance of moderate HeatRisk for inland areas by Thursday, which could be hazardous for sensitive populations. Strong-to-moderate onshore flow will continue to provide a cooling seabreeze for the coastal plains, along with overnight and morning low clouds and fog for the coasts and valleys.

