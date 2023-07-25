Heat advisories back in play as temps surge once again

Good morning, Central Coast!

To kick off our Tuesday there is once again dense fog across some of the region, but it is sigificantly less widespread than previous mornings. The Santa Barbara area is where the most likely dense fog is expected and there is a dense fog advisory in place for that region through 10 AM.

Hot temps are going to be the headline once again with highs across the region reaching 15-20 degrees above normal across the region.

For interior valleys that is enough for a heat advisory to go into effect and will remain through Wednesday night.

Highs are expected to reach 107 in the Paso Robles area for today, upper 80s and 90s in the coastal valleys and even beaches will reach into the 70s.

Similar conditions are expected Wednesday so stay aware of heat related concerns.

Late this week the high will move farther east and continue to be destabilized by monsoon moisture. For us this means cooler air on the way, highs will dip towards 100 in the interiors and closer to normal by the beaches. That is still hot but a sizable improvement over the past few days.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!