Heat advisories inland for weekend heat

Temperatures inland got another boost moving up 3-5 degrees pushing temps near average (we’d been below average much of the week). Temps look to warm more over the next two days: 100-105 Saturday, and 100-108 Sunday. Monday inland temps look to be near 100 but might just miss.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from Saturday morning into Sunday evening at 8pm for inland heat potential.

The only other advisory in place is a wind advisory for SW Santa Barbara county until 3am for N-NW winds 20-30 with gust potential near 50.

As for beaches and near coastal valleys temps also make a move this weekend. Coastal valleys like San Luis Obispo could see temperatures in the mid-80s to nearly 90 over the weekend while beaches should see generally 70s for highs and some other coastal valleys will be 70s to lower 80s. For the Southcoast we'll see temperatures near 80 for the weekend and then backing off a degree or two early next week.

We are still in some SW flow aloft but at the edge of a ridge that is getting stronger thru the weekend. That ridge peaks on Sunday as well the surface high pressure. That will dramatically reduce the depth of marine cooling.

This ridge does not last for long, weakening on Monday and more significantly falling apart on Tuesday as a trough moves into the Pacific Northwest returning temperatures to sub-100-degree readings inland. The deeper extended forecast cools to average in most places next week and warms a little into the following weekend but the temps don’t look extreme at this point.