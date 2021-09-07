Heat advisory continues into the end of the week for interior locations

A high-pressure ridge is situated over the Western U.S. This ridge promotes a thin marine layer confined to beaches and near coastal valleys, not offering much relief to interior heat.

It is so warm inland that, in fact, there is a heat advisory in place. This advisory was posted over the weekend and will last until the next weekend arrives. Temperatures near or surpassing 100 are likely with dry air increasing fire risk.

Coastal valleys of the Central Coast are also running a little above average but not the 10 degrees above average that the next few days appear to offer for the interior.

Beaches and near coastal valleys will continue to see night and morning low clouds with clearing, this is the reason coastal areas are not experiencing extreme conditions.

The axis of the ridge will start to slide east this week. There is a short-wave which moves through northern California late this week that should promote some cooling into the weekend and more of a SW flow aloft early next week to keep a cooling trend going.

Couple of other notes, Wednesday and Thursday might be worth watching sub-tropical flow across far southern and eastern California for some potential mountain or desert thunderstorms.

Additionally, the trough passage in NorCal late this week could also produce some showers, but nothing likely to change the drought or dramatically decrease fire risk. In fact, we have to monitor any activity for lightning that could spark new incidents.