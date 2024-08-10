Heat Advisory ends Saturday evening, cooler temps are returning near the coast

Weather headlines:

-Expect warmer conditions today, with temperatures up to around 105 degrees for far interior areas and near 110 degrees in the deserts.

-Cooler temperatures are expected on Sunday into next week when a trough of low pressure will replace the ridge currently along the West Coast.

Detailed forecast:

The 24-hour temperature change shows that foothills and valleys south of enhanced terrain are several degrees warmer this morning compared to yesterday.

This is a result of northerly downsloping flow driving compressional heating. Seeing this pattern at play, forecast temperatures for today have been nudged up several degrees for many foothill and valley locations.

Temps today will warm several more degrees over yesterday, with triple-digit heat continuing for the interior valleys. The hot daytime temperatures combined with warm low temperatures this morning will increase the heat risk to moderate-to-high for much of the area away from the coast today.

The Heat Advisory for the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties ends at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Upper-level ridging will prevail across the area today through Sunday. Due to the orientation of the upper-level ridging, monsoonal moisture will be limited over the southwestern portion of California and largely remain well to the east of the area.

For Sunday night and Monday, a weak upper-level trough will develop over the region.

The marine inversion will be rather shallow tonight and Sunday night. Low clouds and fog are expected to be confined mainly to portions of the Central Coast into the Santa Ynez Valley and tonight into Sunday morning and Sunday night into Monday morning.

Patchy dense fog will be possible each night and morning as well. The low clouds should clear to or off the coast by late morning each day. Otherwise, mostly clear skies will continue through Monday.

On Saturday and Sunday, southwest to northwest winds will occur across the mountains and interior valleys. Gusts of 20 to 35 mph will be common. Sundowner winds are expected to impact the western Santa Ynez Mountains and western portions of the south coast each evening through Monday, increasing slightly each day. Gusts tonight will be 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph by Monday.

Here’s your KSBY 7-Day Communitycast! Temperatures will generally be near normal to several degrees below normal across much of the region, with little overall temperature change each day. The warmest areas will be across the interior valleys, lower mountains, and deserts, where afternoon temps in the mid-90s to near 100 are expected.