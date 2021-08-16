Heat backs off inland

The West has been under a huge arching jet stream pattern which has kept cool air bottled up in Canada but that is all about to change this week.

Not only does the ridge break down but a large-cool trough of low pressure digs into California. Not only will it cool temperatures, it will also vastly deepen the marine layer and clouds will get into the baked interior valleys.

There are some concerns with the changes: it'll be breezy to windy. As you can imagine with the fore in NorCal still raging the concerns the increased wind speeds will have. Fire weather watches are posted for the next several days across the Bay Area, Sacramento, up to Chico and Redding.

The smoke haze will remain over our area.

Night and morning marine clouds return Tuesday at the coast and Wednesday those clouds look to be inland as well.

Some partial re-construction of the ridge takes place later this week for some warming, but I don't see 100s returning anytime soon.