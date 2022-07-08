Heat builds into the interior valleys, cooler near the coast

Good morning Central Coast! We made it to Friday and it is already shaping up to be a great weekend.

To kick off the morning temperatures are mild, just a few degrees north and south of 60 across the board. We are also experiencing relatively clear skies with patchy marine fog to kick off the morning.

Some communities will see dense fog, although it is quick forming and moving quickly. This is partially due to the winds having eased a little and the marine depth is in the process of shrinking. There will still be some night and morning clouds near the coast but it'll clear faster and interior morning clouds will be gone in the coming days.

The reason for the change is that trough in the jet stream to the west of the Central Coast has encouraged the depth of the marine layer. It is lifting out and by early next week a large ridge is in place over the western United States. This will squish marine influence out of the interior valleys and temps will likely be in the upper 90s to just over 100. And late next week could even see temps push past 105 inland.

Have a great day Central Coast!