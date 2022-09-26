Heat continues across the region, marine fog helping to cool coasts

Good Morning Central Coast! To kick off the work week many communities will be faced with a significant marine layer that may drop visibility on roadways for the morning commute.

This will be most felt across the western beaches into the coastal valleys, mostly clearing out as you go up in elevation. The San Miguel/Paso Robles area will see some dense fog into the morning hours as some fog makes its way down the Salinas River Valley. The Santa Barbara county southcoast will stay clear this morning as gusty winds linger from a sundowner wind event last night.

These morning conditions are likely to stick around over the next few mornings.

Besides the persistent marine layer todays weather will continue to be all about the heat, although highs have backed off significantly over the past 24hours especially for the coastal valleys.

highs will rebound slightly as an upper atmosphere high pressure system continues to influence the region. Across the board highs 6-12 degrees above normal for this time of year are expected.

Ventura county through LA and SD all have heat advisories in place due to high temperatures for the fist half of the week but the Central Coast will stay below advisory levels, although with the heating today that margin is decreasing.

The warmest spots will still the the interiors, Paso will get close to triple digits Tuesday and Wednesday before the ridge breaks down and temps start to fall back down.

The second half of the week will be cooler and feel more like fall. The coastal valleys will be in the lower 70's and the interiors will drop back into the upper 80's.

The only other issue to note in the forecast is the return of some sundowner winds on the south coast near the western portion if the Santa Yenz Mountains. The winds may reach advisory levels Monday and Tuesday evening.

Overnight and early morning fog will continue its normal pattern along the beaches and parts of the coastal valleys for the next couple days.

Have a great day Central Coast!