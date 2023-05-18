Heat continues in the interiors, much cooler at the coasts

Good morning, Central Coast! Happy Thursday!

To kick off our Thursday there is more marine influence across all coastal valleys and beaches. This will limit visibility for portions of the morning commute.

Temps today will be driven by the pretense (or lack there of) of the marine layer. Interiors will be in the 90s, coastal valleys and beaches will be significantly cooler.

There won’t be much change in the coastal valleys but beaches could see temps come up a bit as a deeper marine layer with a weaker temperature inversion should allow temps to come up with a little more sunshine.

Down the road, I think we continue to see a slide in temps as the large amplitude ridge flattens. Inland temps come all the way back into the 70s and some upper 60s next week.

The change at the coast and beaches will be much more subtle as current temps are not extreme at all. I see a lot of highs in the 60s and 70s there next week.

There is still occasional thunderstorm activity in The Sierra over the extended forecast. I don’t see any significant local potential at this point.

Have a great day!