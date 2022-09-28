Heat continues Wednesday before cold front arrives on the Central Coast

Good Morning Central Coast!

Today will be the last day with extreme heat inland before we begin to feel more "seasonal" high temperatures for the remainder of the forecast.

To kick off the day some patchy marine fog will limit road visibility for some, take caution in these few areas and more widespread as the morning continues.

Night and morning clouds are still possible for beaches, coastal valleys, and the Southern Salinas River valley for the next few days. Afternoon sunshine looks ample, however. Pretty nice all-in-all, a few gusty nights are still expected along the south coast through the week as they continue to see perfect set up for sundowner wind gusts.

By the mid morning hours clearing will begin to takeover and will help to make today another wonderful day on the Central Coast!

A big ridge of high pressure will finally give way to a trough of low pressure and a cold front moving into the region by Wednesday evening. I think the changes arrive too late to really change the temps much today. I think the first noticeable slide begins Thursday and continues thru the weekend.

Highs are similar to the past few days with 90s in the interiors, 70s in the coastal valleys and 60s at the western beaches.

The weekend features interior high temps in the middle 80s (about 10 degrees cooler than today), coastal valleys in the 70s and beaches in the 60s. Add a degree or two for early next week, then temps look to level off into the middle of next week.

We are following hurricane Ian in all of our newscasts and on social media. Ian looks to gain some strength into a category 4 system before making landfall in the Sarasota, FL area today. Up to 20+" of rain and a 12-foot storm surge is possible. The storm looks to slow which could mean the rain, wind, and surge could last longer potentially delivering major damage to the landfall and surrounding areas. The overnight hours brought significant intensification, we will follow that as the day goes on.

Have a great day Central Coast!