Heat eases off Friday thru the weekend

Residents of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara have one more day of high heat to deal with inland before temperatures begin to cool towards the weekend.

San Luis Obispo County

Inland areas of San Luis Obispo County will see the most significant impact, with temperatures soaring between 95 to 105 degrees again Thursday. Coastal regions, while comparatively cooler, will still experience some locally warm high temperatures accompanied by patchy dense fog during the night and morning hours. Beaches are the exception to the Thursday warmth, again in the 60s for highs.

Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County will face similar conditions, with interior regions, especially the Santa Ynez Range, expected to endure temperatures ranging from 95 to 105 degrees. Coastal areas will be slightly cooler but remain quite warm. Southcoast conditions should see highs near 80 on Thursday.

Heatwave Warnings and Advisories

Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect for the interior mountains and valleys of both counties. In these areas, temperatures are expected to be between 95 to 105 degrees during the day, with locally warm nighttime lows.

Heat Advisories are also in place for the coastal valleys and nearby foothills where daytime highs could reach between 80-90 degrees, Wednesday some highs did get to 90. I am predicting lower temps Thursday but the advisory is still a good idea in case that cooling doesn’t materialize.

Cooler Coastal Conditions

Coastal areas will experience comparatively cooler temperatures, accompanied by patchy dense fog during the night and morning hours each day. There is a possibility of Dense Fog Advisories being issued through Friday morning due to these conditions.

Cooling Trend Expected

A significant cooling trend is expected to begin on Friday and continue into the weekend. High temperatures are predicted to fall by several degrees each day, bringing much-needed relief from the intense heat. The marine layer is expected to deepen, allowing night and morning low clouds and fog to extend further inland, potentially bringing drizzle at times.

Precautions and Safety

Residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and seek air-conditioned environments. Vulnerable populations such as the elderly, young children, and pets should be given special attention to prevent heat-related illnesses.

