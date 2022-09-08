Heat lasts through the week, broken by tropical influence during the weekend

Good Morning Central Coast!

To kick off the morning temperatures, while more mild than normal for this time of year are cooler than the past few days.

There is some marine influence that has moved in along our western beaches, that will make for a significantly more mild day at the beaches, with the return of some visibility concerns.

The heatwave we are in started for some at the end of August, so we are going on a full week of heat for many. We are still a couple days away before inland heat backs off. The last push of the heatwave caused the interior excessive heat warning to be extended into Thursday and a separate excessive heat warning is in place for conditions expected Friday in coastal valleys where temps near or exceeding 100 are possible.

Yes, the end of the heat wave is in sight but at the expense of another somewhat rare weather situation for California and the Central Coast: tropical weather impacts.

I want to be careful here because we are not talking about a tropical storm landfall in California. What we ARE talking about is significant weather related to a current hurricane.

Hurricane Kay is off the Baja and traveling north. It will ultimately weaken off the CA/Mex border, first to a tropical storm and then a tropical or post-tropical low. While weakening is expected this can still cause significant weather in the Golden State. There is so much moisture associated with tropical systems that even the remnants can be problematic. Rain, thunderstorms, and lightning are all elements we could experience.

Currently, the National Hurricane Center Track for Kay turns the dying system west, avoiding a landfall of the low-pressure center. Modeling also supports this notion but the it also indicates a significant rain event is possible. At this point you have to view the forecasted rainfall flexibility since the track will matter a lot.

This morning models were all over the place with some models showing the Central Coast getting .50" of rain (possibly more) but the main American model showing much less for us locally and in SoCal.

However I think it is important to plan for the higher potential and expect something less, this is more true in SoCal where inches of rain are possible, especially in the hills and mountains.

There are also wave impacts from the storm, even a miss will have a lot of energy in the water, especially for south-facing beaches of the Southcoast and SoCal. Less so for west-facing beaches for much of the Central Coast.

OK, now that the headlines are done let's get to the forecast.

Thursday will still be hot inland and very warm to hot in coastal valleys with beaches as the place to beat the heat.

Friday coastal valley temps spike as interior temps also stay hot. The excessive heat warning for coastal valleys kicks into place as the interior warning could expire, but right now it looks like an extension might be needed.. Some high clouds from Kay are expected to drift into the area filtering some sunshine.

Saturday SoCal will be busy, potentially early, with rain and thunderstorms associated with the leftovers of Kay (either with the TS off the coast or as a tropical depression or post-tropical low). Some folks in SoCal could see inches of rain. Locally, Saturday we should see some showers or thundershowers from Kay. The Southcoast has the best chance. On and off activity will begin early Saturday and could even linger into Monday but the best opportunity for activity looks to be Saturday. At this point, I think folks should expect up to .50" essentially anywhere because of the modeling disagreements there is no reason not to play it safe. I think it probable that the Southcoast gets more rain that elsewhere on the Central Coast. We will refine this much more Thursday and Friday when higher resolution models will encompass the storm.

Have a great day Central Coast!