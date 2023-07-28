Heat lingers through the weekend before cooling significantly next week

Good morning, Central Coast and happy Friday!

It's been a long run of above-average temperatures in the interior with most daytime highs over 100 degrees. We will continue to see warm to downright hot temperatures through the weekend and even Monday has 100-degree potential in the interior but a significant drop develops on Tuesday and temperatures look to go below average in the interior.

Coastal valleys will actually see temperatures increase as we get into the weekend with some coastal valley temperatures in the mid to upper 80s All other coastal valleys like the Santa Maria valley should see temperatures in the mid-70s to nearly 80 degrees. South Coast temperatures should be in the upper 70s on Friday and in the low 80s over the weekend.

Beaches will generally see temperatures in the 60s and 70s over the next three days with a variable amount of marine cloud cover mostly during the night and morning but clearing in the afternoon.

Similar to the interior valleys, coastal valleys and beaches will also see temperatures coming down next week on Tuesday with most coastal valleys dropping into the 70s but the Santa Maria valley could even see temperatures dropping into the 60s. Tuesday through Thursday next week, beach temperatures should also generally be in the 60s with onshore flow.

The pattern producing the current warmth in the area is a ridge of high pressure that the Central Coast is on the western periphery of. Next week that Ridge gives way to a trough of low pressure which will deepen the marine influence and onshore flow causing temperatures to back off.

The cooler weather may not last for too long. The Climate Prediction Center’s 8 to 14 day forecast still calls for above average temperatures during that time frame. That is likely based on another ridge backing into the California from the east. This should boost temps going into the first weekend of August, but this ridge doesn’t look to set up for long. Models are showing a couple warm days before some activity in the Pac NW flattening the ridge and cooling temps again.

Have a wonderful weekend Central Coast!