Heat still sticking around, but a significant cooldown is on the way

Good morning, Central Coast! We have made it to Thursday, there is a lot going on in the forecast so let's dive right in!

To kick off the morning the marine layer fog is back in place along much of the coastal valleys and western beaches. This will bring us two impacts. Firstly morning visibility may be lessened for early morning commuters and secondly even this afternoon the cooler dense air will keep temps more moderate. This will continue the cooling trend that is most pronounced by the coasts.

My mid morning the cloud cover will have dissipated for most (but possibly not all) of the coastal areas and temps will raise quickly. Interior valleys will once again surge into the triple digits, coastal valleys will be in the mid 70s to low 80s and beaches will be in the 60s.

The high pressure system that has been the main driving force for this extended heat wave is being destabilized by monsoon showers that have been pushing across the region. As the showers push in they will push extreme heat east and will give us some relief.

Temps over the next couple of days will stay on the hot side in the interior valleys but by late this weekend highs will finally fall and bring highs to the mid 90s by next week.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast and don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate Weather App for more on your forecast!