Heat subsides slightly to start the week but more triple digits are on the way

To kick off the workweek mild conditions are on the way, at least compared to the weekend when many locations reached or beat records.

Some coastal valleys are seeing lots of marine influence to kick off the morning. Be cautious with low visibility on some roadways.

Some cloud cover is in place in the interior valleys this morning, while that will clear quickly it is making a big difference this morning with cooler temps overall across those interiors that have been facing extreme heat day after day.

The excessive heat warning that has been in place since Friday has been extended and will stay in place through 11 PM tonight.

There is also an heat advisory in place for the Santa Ynez valley through 11pm as well.

Coastal regions today as still a few degrees above normal but on the whole are comfortable.

Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo will see wind gusts surpassing 15 mph. While interiors like Paso Robles will see gusty winds at 26 mph tomorrow afternoon.

Beaches, coastal valleys, and interiors will see low clouds in the forecast, which may linger through Monday afternoon.

