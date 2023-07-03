Heat warnings extended through Monday as extreme heat lingers

Good morning, Central Coast! Happy Monday!

The past few days have been scorchers across the interior valleys and today will be no different with one more day of extreme heat before some cooling moves in.

The excessive heat warnings and advisories have been extended through tonight with more highs expected in the triple digits.

If you plan to participate in outdoor activities, try to stay indoors as much as you can in order to avoid heat illness, especially for young children and the elderly.

Tomorrow more cloud cover will surge onshore and will begin to spill into the interior valleys Tuesday, dramatically cooling their temperatures. This is good news for cookouts Tuesday but will also bring fog risk. We will keep a close eye on that risk for firework show over the next couple of days.

Don’t forget to download the Microclimate Weather App for all your latest weather headlines.

Have a wonderful Monday, Central Coast!