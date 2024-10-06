Heatwave continues for communities away from the coast through Tuesday

Weather headlines:

-Hot conditions will continue for communities away from the coast through Tuesday.

-Widespread cooling is expected Tuesday through Friday.

-Low clouds with dense fog and low visibilities will continue to stick along the coast.

Detailed forecast:

Happy Sunday, Central Coast! The heatwave continues for communities away from the coast.

This morning, a strong marine layer was present by the coast and will be kept in place (a little weaker tonight) through Monday.

The hot airmass inland will continue to keep the immediate coastline locked in with the marine layer and much more temperate conditions, but also the impact of very low clouds and fog will likely reappear after dark tonight.

Very warm to hot conditions are occurring out in the interior. The heatwave will continue for these areas away from the coast, with the hottest conditions yet to occur on Monday.

Excessively hot conditions will have an impact on anyone in grueling outdoor conditions and those without adequate ventilation and air-conditioning.

The Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory remain in place for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until 8 p.m. Monday.

By Tuesday, there should be 4 to 8 degrees of cooling. A weak and dry trough will move over the area by then.

The onshore flow in the afternoon will also increase a little bit. The coastal marine layer clouds will persist in the morning but with the capping inversion weakened by the cooler air aloft, there should be good clearing in the afternoon.

By Wednesday and through the remainder of the week, a slow-moving upper-level trough will develop along the coast of Central and Southern California, persisting into next weekend, with temperatures falling to near-normal. There is also a chance that some areas will also fall to slightly below normal temperatures for inland locations by the end of the week and next weekend.