Heatwave continues through Monday, cooler temps expected by Tuesday

Hello, Central Coast! The heatwave will continue affecting a large portion of Southern California through Monday and on Tuesday temps will begin to cool down thanks to a trough that will be moving southward along the California coast. During this heatwave, remember to stay hydrated, limit your sun exposure by cooling down in the shade, and wear light clothing. For the latest weather headlines, you can download the KSBY Microclimate App.

Weather headlines:

-The dangerous heatwave will continue over a large portion of Southern California through Monday before cooler conditions overspread the region on Tuesday.

-Temperatures are forecast to be below normal in many areas by late in the upcoming week.

-Sundowners winds will develop along the southcoast Sunday evening.

Detailed forecast:

Extreme heat continues to be the main story with daytime highs already 100-110 degrees for most areas away from the coast.

Most areas will cool a few degrees on Monday, but the heat will continue to affect portions of Santa Barbara County.

More significant cooling trends are expected across the Central Coast with increased marine influence.

The upper-level ridge of high pressure will finally break down on Tuesday and move eastward. The high will be replaced by the trough by Wednesday.

Expect daytime highs to cool 5-15 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs mainly in the 70s and 80s by Wednesday.

A low-end Wind Advisory is in effect through Sunday evening and may be needed again on Monday evening.

Gusty west to southwest winds will likely develop across much of the area into Tuesday ahead of the deepening trough and may even reach advisory levels across some interior mountains.

Fire weather concerns will likely continue where winds persist inland and above an expanding marine layer.

Low clouds and fog will likely build into most coastal areas by Tuesday morning, possibly extending into many valleys and coastal foothills by Wednesday. The deepening marine layer may support patchy drizzle to some areas Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.