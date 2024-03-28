Heavy precipitation begins Friday and will continue through the weekend

Hello, Central Coast Happy Thursday. We did see some light precipitation moving through some areas of the Central Coast this morning, but this was a quick ‘splash and dash’ system and will clear out by the afternoon. Be sure to grab your jackets and umbrellas because we are expecting heavy precipitation by Friday and into the weekend.

Here’s a look at the latest weather headlines for the Central Coast:

Right now, we are experiencing a cooling trend that will continue through the weekend as a series of storms drop into California. Moving to the north of the area, a weak system will bring some showers or light rain to the Central Coast and other areas of the region. An unseasonably cold and vigorous storm system will affect the region between late Friday and Monday night. Rain and mountain snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms will develop through Friday and Saturday, turning to showers on Sunday and Monday. Lastly, a warming and drying trend will develop for the next workweek.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

This morning, the radar model showed a weakening and dying cold front over the Bay Area. The front, associated with a broader trough circulation off the Pacific Northwest coast, is currently falling apart. Enough moisture and instability are present to produce light rain or showers for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties through tonight and along the northern slopes of the mountains later today and into the evening.

On Thursday morning, light rain fell along the northwestern portion of San Luis Obispo County. Communities throughout the Central Coast that experience light showers from this system could see amounts of precipitation less than one-quarter of an inch.

Now that high pressure has weakened, it has allowed for the front to drop down into Central Coast and southern California. A cooling trend will continue for the rest of the workweek and this weekend as a more vigorous, stronger, and colder storm system moves into the region between Friday and Saturday.

A vorticity maximum rotating around trough circulation to the north will swing around the back side and dig the trough into the region to near Point Conception by late Saturday night. The colder trough will bring a moist air mass into the region along the cold front on late Friday.

However, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms that could occur in the region between late Friday night and into Sunday. Brief heavy rainfall with small hail could develop in some areas across the region.

Storm total rainfall amounts remain fairly consistent, near 1.50 to 3.00 inches across the coastal and valley areas with up to 5 inches possible along favored south-facing mountain slopes. Most of the precipitation will arrive along the cold front between Friday and Saturday, but there is a chance we could see additional rainfall developing on Sunday.

Gusty southerly winds will develop ahead of the storm system's cold front. On Thursday, we will see winds picking up during the afternoon over or near 20 mph. However, winds are expected to be much stronger Friday afternoon into the evening hours.

A High Wind Watch was issued for San Luis Obispo County and Wind Advisories were added for SLO and Santa Baraba Countiues, where winds will increase as soon as Friday. The Hogh Wind Warning Wind Advisory ends at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Central Coast Advisoires:

A High Surf Advisory is in place for SLO and Santa Barbara Counties until 9 a.m. on Saturday. High surf is expected to develop this morning and will continue through at least Sunday morning. Surf heights of 8 to 12 feet are expected for west and northwest-facing beaches. Waves will peak up to 15 feet.

Ventura County’s west-facing beaches could see high surf developing this afternoon and will continue through at least Friday afternoon. Surf heights of 5 to 7 feet are expected. Waves will peak up to 8 feet.

Strong and dangerous rip currents are expected on all beaches through the weekend.

Have a great day, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines.