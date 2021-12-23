Heavy rain continues Thursday, inches of rain across the board

Heavy rain is continuing along the Central Thursday, adding inches to an already rainy December.

We are slowly eating away at our yearly rain deficit but could use many more systems like this to get out of our current extreme drought.

As far as our current system, the rain will continue to push through the region Thursday morning into the afternoon. While a lot of rain will continue the main axis of the storm will sag south into Ventura and LA Counties Thursday evening.

Most of Thursday will have that heavy rain continuing to become more isolated by the evening.

All said and done rain accumulations today are well upwards of an inch in some areas.

Here is a look at the rain still possible from this storm.

Alongside all this rain temperatures will stay cool and below normal for this time of year barely hitting 60 in many spots.

Temperatures today will remain cool as more rain falls on the Central Coast. pic.twitter.com/NlssXWO51i — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 23, 2021

The rain will die out a bit by Friday afternoon with some communities seeing sunshine for the first time this week. Enjoy that moment though because another system will bring rain back onto the central coast as a mid-day Christmas gift. This will be a less intense system bringing less than a half-inch of rain for most.

Saturday's rain will clear by Sunday morning when we will see a dry day.

The active pattern we are in this week will continue next week as well with significant rain chances Monday and Wednesday.

Be sure to stay safe Central Coast especially when driving on wet roads.