Heavy rain prompts flash flood warning for the Central Coast

Good afternoon Central Coast!

It's been a rainy day, but we are past the heaviest point of rainfall and things will continue to settle down as we head into the weekend.

With that being said, conditions caused by the rainfall throughout the last 24 hours are dangerous. Flooding continues across the warning area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen, with isolated locations having received upwards of 6 inches of rain. While the heavy rain has ended, the risk for flooding will continue.

A flash flood warning remains in effect until 7pm Friday evening for Central San Luis Obispo County. Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses is possible.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Grover Beach, Highway 101 over Cuesta Grade, Santa Margarita, Lake Lopez, Oceano, Avila Beach, Templeton, and Cayucos.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

A high wind warning remains in effect for the Santa Lucia Mountains, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains including the cities of Hearst Castle, Irish Hills, Carrizo Plain, Creston, Shandon, Caliente Range, La Panza Range, Santa Margarita Lake, Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain, and San Rafael Mountain. The high wind warning will expire at 3pm on Friday, but local advisory level gusts up to 45 mph are possible through the evening.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

A wind advisory remains in effect until 3pm for the San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, and Southern Salinas Valley Including the cities of Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Lopez Lake, Nipomo, San Luis Obispo, Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel, and Templeton.

A flood warning remains in effect through this evening for the Salinas River At Paso Robles affecting San Luis Obispo County. The river has reached minor flood stage around 29 feet. At 23.0 feet, Halcon Road near Atascadero floods and washes out. At 29.0 feet, Flooding in and around atascadero. Backs up atascadero creek into river gardens neighborhood, floods highway 41. Erosion threats along entire reach, threatens homes on banks, agricultural land, low-lying areas south of highway 41 bridge. The river will likely remain in minor flood stage through early this evening before falling below flood stage during the overnight hours.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way.

A flood advisory remains in effect until 7pm Friday for much of Santa Barbara County. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

At 11:17 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain spreading across the advisory area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, Lompoc, Santa Ynez, Point Conception, Montecito, Carpinteria, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Los Alamos, Refugio State Beach, El Capitan State Beach, Highway 101 through Gaviota State Park, Isla Vista, Orcutt, Summerland, Guadalupe, Sisquoc, and the Alisal Burn Scar.

Move away from recently burned areas. The rain will likely trigger shallow mud and debris flows, minor rock falls, and flooding capable of localized damage, especially in steep terrain in and near burn scars

A flood watch remains in effect through late tonight for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. A slow moving Atmospheric River storm system will result in many hours of steady moderate to heavy rain. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected, except 5 to 10 inches over northwest San Luis Obispo County.

Excessive runoff may result in dangerous flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. This includes the Salinas, Sisquoc, and Santa Ynez Rivers, Santa Rosa Creek and Arroyo Grande Creek. Extensive street flooding is also likely.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will be rainy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain is likely to continue after midnight. Low temperatures will be in the lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph are expected in the evening.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County rain is likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. High temperatures will hover at about 60 degrees. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon are expected. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Tomorrow night in San Luis Obispo County it will be cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds about 15 mph are expected in the evening.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County rain is likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain is likely after midnight. Low temperatures will be in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph are expected in the evening.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County it will be cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Tomorrow night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.