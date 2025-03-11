Heavy rainfall across the Central Coast tomorrow

Wednesday afternoon will see heavy rainfall, and there are a few watches and warnings that will come along with that.

Right now the forecast shows the storm hitting North County around 4pm, and then working it's way down the Central Coast.

A Flood Watch is still in effect near Santa Barbara, and burn scars and heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding in the green area below. It's in effect through Thursday at 6pm.

There is a High Wind Watch in the blue area below. Wind speeds will be anywhere from 25 to 35 mph, with some gusts reaching up to 6 mpg. This will be in effect through Thursday at 2am.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 5am on Saturday. Cold conditions will bring chances for snow in higher elevation ares.

And there are 2 Marine Watches to be aware of. The first is a Gale Warning in effect through 9 pm on Wednesday. The other is a Small Craft Advisory in effect through 4 am on Thursday.

Here is a look at the storm rolling through the area beginning Wednesday Afternoon. There will another break in the rain Thursday afternoon.

Tomorrow plan for wet conditions, but here is a look at what temperatures will be:

In Santa Barbara the high tomorrow will reach 59, followed by a high of 57 on Thursday.

Lompoc will get up to 61 tomorrow, and 56 on Thursday.

Santa Maria will be 60 tomorrow, and will cool down even more on Thursday with a high of 55.

San Luis Obispo is looking at 60 for the high tomorrow, with a cool down into Thursday, which will have a high of 57.

In Paso Robles highs will reach 59 tomorrow, followed by 55 on Thursday.

Cuyama will have a high of 60 tomorrow and 50 on Thursday.

In Pismo Beach the high will be 58 tomorrow and 53 on Thursday.

Arroyo Grande will be 60 tomorrow and 54 on Thursday.