High clouds moving in through the weekend, gusty winds expected this afternoon

Good morning, Central Coast! Happy Friday!

We are starting the day with some clouds on the Central Coast due to storm systems well to the north that are maintaining broad troughing and will send scattered high clouds into California over the weekend.

The high clouds will interact with a deep marine layer, resulting in a multi-layered cloud deck.

However, weaker onshore flow will bring some sunshine this afternoon and Saturday afternoon for much of the area.

This morning, gusty northwest winds will linger over the southwest coast of Santa Barbara County. As a result, a Wind Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Friday, March 28, 2025.

Stronger northwest-to-west winds will develop this afternoon and night.

Gusts of 30-50 mph are expected across the coastal areas of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, the Santa Ynez Mountains, and most interior mountains.

Temperatures will remain below normal through the weekend. However, today and Saturday, most coasts and valleys will see a few degrees of warming as a result of increased sunshine.

The next weak storm system will cause temperatures to trend downward on Sunday.

By Sunday into Monday, another dying frontal system is likely to bring light rain to the Central Coast, mainly north of Point Conception.

Rain totals up to around 0.5 inch are expected for San Luis Obispo County, with up to 0.25 inch possible for Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. Snow levels are expected to be above 7,000 feet with this storm system.

Advisories:

A Wind Advisory is in effect for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until 9 p.m. Friday, March 28, 2025.

A High Surf Advisory has been issued for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until 11 a.m. Saturday, March 29, 2025.

A Beach Hazard Statement has been issued for Santa Barbara County until 11 a.m. Saturday, March 29, 2025.

I hope you have a safe and wonderful weekend, Central Coast!

-Eddie