Weather headlines:

-There will be varying amounts of high clouds through Tuesday.

-Mostly clear skies are in the forecast for next Wednesday through Friday.

Detailed forecast:

At upper levels above the surface, a weak low will develop over the area.

Near the surface, weak offshore flow on Saturday will become a weak diurnal flow Sunday through Tuesday.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will prevail through tonight as varying amounts of high clouds drift overhead.

The high clouds will thin out on Sunday with mostly clear conditions but will begin to increase again on Monday and Tuesday.

However, there is a possibility of even some low clouds returning to the Central Coast.

As for winds, the weak Santa Ana winds will continue to diminish Saturday afternoon and evening.

For tonight through Tuesday, weak diurnal winds are expected, with light offshore breezes during the night and morning and weak onshore breezes in the afternoon and evening.

As for temperatures, there will be a slight cooling trend across the coasts and coastal valleys with the return of the weak onshore flow in the afternoon hours.

For the interior sections, temperatures will fluctuate a degree or two from day to day.

The 8-14 day Temperature Outlook shows that warm conditions will soon arrive at the beginning of December. While the Precipitation Outlooks show dry conditions are on the way.