High & dry weather here to stay; fog & wind on the way

High temps and dry weather were felt around the Central Coast Thursday, with highs ranging from 78 to 87 degrees.

The dry air and warming pattern should continue Friday and into the weekend. Overnight, temperatures could reach the mid-30s along the interiors, with patchy fog and a Frost Advisory in the forecast.

The clouds and fog should hang around throughout the weekend and will be important to note, as the fog is expected to be dense, posing a visibility concern for those on the roads.

We also expect breezy winds over the Santa Ynez Mountain Range and the southwest Santa Barbara coast this weekend. It's unlikely that these winds will reach advisory-level speeds.