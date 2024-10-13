Weather headlines:

-Little change is expected through Tuesday, except for cooling and expanding low clouds over some coastal areas each day.

-An upper-level low will move through the west Wednesday into Thursday, bringing widespread cooling and possible drizzle.

-North-to-northeast winds will bring warming and drying Thursday through the weekend.

Detailed forecast:

A ridge of high pressure and moderate onshore flow will continue through Tuesday.

Temperatures across the mountains and interior valleys will change little each day with high temperatures reaching into the high 70s to high 80s (5 to 10 degrees above normal).

Low clouds and patchy dense fog will likely continue to overspread the coastal areas, expanding into the coastal valleys (including the Santa Ynez Valley) each night through morning through Tuesday morning along with pockets of drizzle.

These marine layer clouds will continue to influence the high temps for the coastal communities, ranging from the mid-60s to mid-70s across these locations (5 to 10 degrees below normal).

Gusty north to northwest wind gusts of 20 to 40 mph will continue tonight and Monday night across southern Santa Barbara County where local gusts of 45 mph are possible near Refugio Sunday night.

On Wednesday, strong onshore flow and a fairly large coastal eddy will result in a deepening marine layer bringing the potential for patchy drizzle for areas south of Point Conception.

High temperatures on Wednesday will cool a few degrees across the area but it will be in the 75 to 85-degree range for the interior mountains and valleys, and 65 to 75-degree range for the coasts and coastal valleys.