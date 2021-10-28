High pressure and offshore winds continue to push warm air into the central coast alongside abundant sunshine.

All said and done we have a wonderful set of beach days for the end of this week. Even the strong waves leftover from our early week storm will continue to calm down into the weekend.

Thursday will continue to see perfect beach weather with temperatures nearing eighty even on the beaches with abundant sunshine. Slightly warmer temperatures will stick around for interior valleys.

By Friday evening winds will start to shift back onshore and will bring back marine influence to the Central Coast.

Cooler temperatures and some scattered clouds and cooler temperatures will bring highs back to the mid-sixties for coastal valleys and even cooler on the coast.