High pressure and weakening onshore flow will boost temps the the interior

Hello, Central Coast! Warm temperatures are on the way for the early half of the week due to high pressure and weakening onshore flow. Temps are expected to be much warmer on Tuesday.

Weather headlines:

-From Monday through Wednesday, warmer temperatures are expected as onshore flow weakens in response to higher pressure moving into the region.

-Most of the warming will be felt away from the coastal areas where low clouds and fog will continue.

-After a brief cooling trend Thursday, widespread warmer temperatures are expected Friday through next weekend with some gusty north winds.

Extended forecast:

A weak upper low continues to affect the area, resulting in a deep and slow clearing of the marine layer south of Point Conception and another morning of drizzle. However, models continue to advertise the upper-low beginning to move towards the southwest tonight through Tuesday.

On Sunday, the entire Central Coast’s marine layer cleared out during the afternoon. As the low moves southwest tonight into Monday, onshore flow will start to weaken while warmer air aloft lowers the marine layer depth to about half of what it was this morning. With these trends in the forecast, it's unlikely but not impossible that marine drizzle will repeat Monday morning.

On Monday, low clouds should clear earlier, and daytime highs will be warmer, especially inland. Temps in the interior will range in there 80s and 90s. The coastal valleys will see temps in the 60s and 70s. The beaches will see temps in the 50s and 60s.

Here’s your KSBY 7-day forecast! Tuesday is expected to be the warmest day of the workweek as this mini-heat wave will affect communities in the interior areas and possibly the coastal valleys. Interior communities like Paso Robles will see temps in the 90s on Tuesday, while coastal valleys will be in the 70s. We can still expect low clouds and fog for coastal areas with earlier clearing.

Have a great day, Central Coast!