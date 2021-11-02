Watch
High pressure builds into the Central Coast alongside one late week rain chance

Jeremiah JJ posted this photo to www.facebook.com/tvdave
Sunset over Pismo Pier
Posted at 9:08 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 12:08:04-04

Low-level clouds and dense fog made Tuesday morning slightly dangerous on the central coast roads this morning, thankfully as the morning progresses abundant sunshine is on the way.

For the remainder of the day temperatures will reach the low 70s even at the beach where fog will linger slightly longer.

Over the next several days a high-pressure system will linger off the coast and will help to keep our skies clear in the afternoon as well as continue to bring in strong marine influence in the mornings. This will mean those mornings will be foggy and cloudy while afternoons will see abundant sunshine.
By Wednesday night into Thursday morning, we will be faced with yet another decaying cold front that will dissipate over the central coast. Unfortunately, this means little to no accumulation chances for any showers that develop. We will keep a close eye on that system as it moves closer.

As we head into the weekend abundant sunshine and warm temperatures emerge to make for a fantastic weekend!

Have a great Tuesday Central coast!

