High pressure builds into the Central Coast alongside one late week rain chance

Low-level clouds and dense fog made Tuesday morning slightly dangerous on the central coast roads this morning, thankfully as the morning progresses abundant sunshine is on the way.

Good Morning Central Coast! As you head out the door this morning some low clouds can be expected, particularly in coastal valleys. Some dense fog has moved in from the south and will begin to affect Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Valley this morning. pic.twitter.com/GXJbT8L7x8 — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 2, 2021

For the remainder of the day temperatures will reach the low 70s even at the beach where fog will linger slightly longer.

Daytime high temperatures today remain mild especially in the afternoon when skies clear. Interior highs may reach the mid 70's with beaches reaching the upper 60s. pic.twitter.com/6uei5BcFSm — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 2, 2021

Over the next several days a high-pressure system will linger off the coast and will help to keep our skies clear in the afternoon as well as continue to bring in strong marine influence in the mornings. This will mean those mornings will be foggy and cloudy while afternoons will see abundant sunshine.

By Wednesday night into Thursday morning, we will be faced with yet another decaying cold front that will dissipate over the central coast. Unfortunately, this means little to no accumulation chances for any showers that develop. We will keep a close eye on that system as it moves closer.

The next few days will be shaped by a lingering high-pressure system to our west. By Thursday, a decaying cold front will near the central coast and will bring a slight chance of light rain before quickly moving west. pic.twitter.com/o4NSTAqHjb — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 2, 2021

As we head into the weekend abundant sunshine and warm temperatures emerge to make for a fantastic weekend!

More clouds are expected over the next few mornings as marine influence sticks around. We will even have a slight chance of rain on Thursday as a decaying cold front moves in. pic.twitter.com/6vQ55YcqEf — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 2, 2021

Have a great Tuesday Central coast! If you have any photos you would like to share please use the hashtag #BEONKSBY