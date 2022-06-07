High pressure is building, interior valleys it is time to get ready for a big warm up

Good Morning Central Coast.

To kick off our Tuesday the marine layer is much less widespread than Monday Morning but will still be making an appearance in some valleys. The most limited visibility will be in western Santa Barbara County in the Lompoc and Santa Ynez valleys.

As the morning goes on winds along the Central Coast will calm slightly. This will allow the wind advisory that is still in effect just north of Santa Barbara to expire on time at 8AM. While the advisory will expire gusty winds will return by the mid afternoon as more NW winds will push onshore by 2PM and continue to be gusty (although likely under the advisory threshold) in the overnight hours.

Temperature wise interior temperatures are going to soar today into the upper 90s. Abundant sunshine will make it feel even warmer. Be sure to stay hydrated and take extra caution with pets when walking on asphalt or concrete.

Elsewhere on the Central Coast normal, and just above normal temps will stick around.

Similar temperatures will be felt for the next couple of days. Highs will be in the triple digits in the interior valleys by Thursday. The warming will peak on Friday before some slight cooling will take over in the interior valleys.

Have a great day Central Coast!